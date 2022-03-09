The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result of the Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 01/2022 today, March 9. Registered candidates can check their result through the candidates’ login portal at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

Online IAF AFCAT 01/2022 examination was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The exam is conducted to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF.

Steps to check IAF AFCAT result 2022:

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ On the homepage, click on “AFCAT 01/2022 - CYCLE” under Candidates Login tab Key in your login details and submit The IAF AFCAT result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IAF AFCAT 1/2022 result.

About IAF AFCAT Exam

Online applications for AFCAT 01/2022 were invited in December for the courses commencing in January 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non Technical) Branches.

AFCAT is conducted at various centers across India twice a year in February and August. Around 300 vacancies of various posts have been notified.