Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer exam 2022. The link for downloading call letter/admit card for appearing in the above examination is available on the ESIC website esic.nic.in.

The ESIC Phase I Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of UDC is scheduled to be held on March 19 and Phase I Main Examination for recruitment to the post of Stenographer will be conducted on March 20.

Here’s ESIC EDC/Steno exam notice.

There will be 100 questions of 200 marks related to General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension in ESIC UDC Paper I. Each section will consist 25 questions. The exam will be held for the duration of 1 hour.

ESIC Steno Paper I Mains will have 200 questions of 200 marks in 3 parts i.e. English Language and Comprehension, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness.

Steps to download ESIC UDC admit card 2022:

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in Go to Recruitment and click on the link for call letter Phase - I Examinations for the post of UDC and Stenographer On the IBPS portal, enter candidate registration/roll number and date of birth to login The ESIC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ESIC UDC admit card 2022.