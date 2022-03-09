The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced the results of its entrance exams General Ability Test (GAT) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at the official website niftadmissions.in.

The NIFT 2022 written entrance exam (GAT) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate fashion designing programmes was held on February 6. The answer keys were released on February 22.

Qualified candidates will have to appear for the situation test/group discussion and interview in April – May. The final result will be declared by end of May or June and the counselling process will start soon after.

Here’s NIFT entrance 2022 result notice.

Steps to check NIFT 2022 result:

Visit official website niftadmissions.in Click on the result link Login through Email Address and Password The NIFT result scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check NIFT 2022 result.

The Situation Test of Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programme will be conducted from April 2 to 5 at NIFT campuses. Shortlisted candidates shall log in at the portal and fill in choices for appearing for the Situation Test by March 11. The admit cards will be released on March 16.

Group Discussion/ personal interview of PG programmes will be conducted from April 7 to 26 at the venue “Indian Social Institute (ISI), Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003”. Shortlisted candidates should log into the portal and upload all required documents.