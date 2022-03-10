The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for Language Test (English and Odia) for the post of Junior Stenographer 2021. Candidates can check and download their answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till March 12, 2022. The OSSC Junior Stenographer language test 2022 was held on March 4 through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in Bhubaneswar.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up three posts of Junior Stenographer in the Heads of Department cadre.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Language Test (English & Odia) for the post of Jr. Stenographer-2021.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestion(s), if any, through the available link

Direct link to raise objections.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.