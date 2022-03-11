Delhi High Court has released the schedule for the Stage III i.e., English Typing Test on Computer of all the candidates who have qualified Stage II: Main (Descriptive) Examination. The test is scheduled to be conducted from March 19 to 27, 2022.

A total of 1580 candidates are eligible to appear for the typing test. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from March 15, 2022 onwards from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

“It is further notified that the details of reporting time, time of English Typing Test on Computer, Examination Centre, instructions to candidates, etc. will be as per the Admit Card,” reads the notice.

Apart from following other general instructions mentioned in the Admit’ Card, all the candidates will have to wear mask and bring their own transparent sanitizer bottle and maintain physical distancing throughout the duration of the aforesaid Test.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login credentials and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies. The Delhi High Court Stage 1 Exam (Prelims) was conducted on February 7, 2021 and the result was released on February 23. The Main exam was held on September 19, 2021 and the result was declared on Marc 5, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.