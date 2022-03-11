Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the exam dates for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade II 2021 posts. The Part-I Written Examination (Computer Based Test) is scheduled to be conducted on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday).

The link for downloading the call letter for appearing in the examination shall be available shortly on ESIC’s official website esic.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1120 IMO vacancies.

“In case it is found that the qualification of the Scribe brought by the candidate is not one step below the qualification of the candidate taking examination, the candidature of the candidate shall be summarily rejected. Accordingly, PWD candidates appearing in the above examination are advised that in case they need the assistance of Scribe, they have the discretion of (1) Opting for their Own Scribe or (2) they can make a request (through email/telephone/written application/personal visit) to the ESIC Regional Office of the State in which their Exam. Center is situated for providing Scribe by 20.03.2022,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit ESIC website esic.nic.in On the homepage, click on IMO Grade II admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection for the post of Insurance Medical Officer Grade – II (Allopathic) will be made on the basis of Written Examination followed by interview of eligible and successful candidates.

