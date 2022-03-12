Today, March 12, is the last date to apply for various posts including Ganna Prayakshak, Garden Overseer, Milk Supervisor, etc on Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) official website. Eligible candidates can apply for a total of 100 vacancies on Commission’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

Ganna Prayakshak (Sugarcane Supervisor): 78

State Milk Supervisor: 9

Plantation Supervisor: 4

Garden Overseer: 1

Food Processing Branch Class – 3 Supervisor (Canning): 8

Here’s UKSSSC recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have an Intermediate (Class 12) pass with Agriculture as a subject. More details are in the notice.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website recruitment.uksssconline.in Click on “Apply Here” against ‘Advertisement Number 47/UKSSSC/2022’

Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in, fill the application and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.