Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online application process today for Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC Technical Servies Preliminary exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on April 30, 2022. Candidates who will qualify the Preliminary examination will have to appear for the Main exam. The Main examination will be conducted in September and October.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 588 vacancies in various state government departments. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit and other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Here’s MPSC Technical Services Exam 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for MPSC Technical Services 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here are Instructions to fill the form.