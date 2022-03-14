Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Advocate General’s Office Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Exam 2021. Candidates can download the hall ticket from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 27, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in Click on “महाधिवक्ता कार्यालय के अन्तर्गत समीक्षा अधिकारी/सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी परीक्षा-2021 के ऑनलाइन प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने के संबंध में” under Recent Updates section Click on “प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने हेतु यहां क्लिक करें।” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

