The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Fireman recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check the notice at the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Fireman written exam 2022 will be held on March 27 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

Steps to download CSBC Fireman admit card 2022:

Visit official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to ‘Bihar Fire Services’ section and click on admit card link Enter your login details and submit The CSBC Fireman admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Selection procedure



The selection process will involve a preliminary written exam conducted by CSBC followed by a physical measurement and efficiency test for candidates who clear the written exam. The written exam will consist of 100 marks and 100 MCQ questions. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance on the written exam and PET/PST.