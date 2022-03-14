The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys and question pape of the Multi-Tasking Staff or MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the final answer keyn from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Paper 1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode from October 5 to November 2, 2021 at different centres all over the country. The results were announced on March 4.

The candidates can access the final answer key and question paper by logging in the link provided below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates from till April 13 (4.00 PM).

Here’s direct link to SSC MTS final answer key 2021.

Candidates can also download their marksheets from the official website by logging into the portal.

A total of 44,680 candidates have cleared the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam and are eligible to appear for the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). Paper-II will be of descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language.

The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course.