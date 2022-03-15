The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is set to release the admit cards today for the computer type test of the 2019 Clerkship Examination. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC has already issued the schedule for the Clerk computer type test. The tests will be held on March 26 and 27 in five shifts each day: 8.00 AM, 10.00 AM, 12 noon, 2.00 PM and 4.00 PM.

The roll number of the candidate is mentioned under the allotted shift and date. Candidates can check their schedule by searching their roll number (Ctrl+F) in the PDF document.

Here’s WBPSC Clerk computer test schedule.

Venue

Techno India Main Salt Lake Gate No-6, EM-4/1, Sector-5, Salt Lake, Kolkata-700091, near WIPRO.

Steps to download WBPSC Clerk admit card 2022: