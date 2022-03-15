Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the final result of the Excise Constable recruitment. Candidates can check the merit list at the Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC conducted the interview round for Excise Constable from October 26 to December 1, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 405 Excise Constable vacancies.

According to the result notice, all notified vacancies have been filled. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the 405 shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check UPSSSC Excise Constable result:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link under Notice board section The UPSSSC Excise Constable final merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching your roll number.

Here’s direct link to UPSSSC Excise Constable result.