State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final result for the post of Probationary Officer. Candidates can check and download the result available on the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The interview was conducted in February, 2022.

“These results are provisional and are subject to: i) Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/ PO/ 2021-22/18 dated 05.10.2021 and ii) Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration,” reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2056 Probationary Officers posts. The Preliminary exam was conducted on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021. The main examination was conducted on January 2, 2022.

Steps to download the result

Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (Final Result Announced)” Now click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.