Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the exam timetable for the ISC semester 2 board exams. Students of Class 12 standard can check and download the timetable from the Council’s website cisce.org.

In its notice, the Board said the National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 1. “A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates. In the light of the above-mentioned fact, the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination dates have been revised,” the notice added.

The ISC Semester 2 exams will now commence from April 26 and conclude on June 13. ISC exams will begin at 2.00 PM and the exam duration is also 1.5 hours.

Here’s ISC Semester 2 revised exam timetable.

In addition to the time indicated on the timetable for attempting the paper, 10 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. The Question Paper will be made available at 1:50 pm on the day of the Examination.

The CISCE earlier timetable released on March 4 had scheduled the ISC Sem 2 from April 25 to June 6.