The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit cards today for the 2019 Assistant Engineer – Electrical, Civil and Mechanical Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC AE exam will be conducted on March 24 and 25 in three shifts — 10.00 to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.

Steps to download BPSC AE admit card 2022: