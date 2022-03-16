Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview dates for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) posts. As per the official notice, the interview/viva-voce is scheduled to be conducted on March 28 and 29. Candidates are required to report at 9.00 AM.

Applicants will be able to download their e-admission certificate from the official website apsc.nic.in from March 23 onwards.

Eligible candidates are directed to bring the following documents for verification/scrutiny:

HSLC marksheet and pass certificate

HSSLC marksheet and pass certificate

Degree marksheet and pass certificate

Registration certificate of Assam Medical Council, 1960

Caste certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

PWBD certificate (if applicable)

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 15 Insurance Medical Officer vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.