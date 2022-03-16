Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview dates for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) posts. As per the official notice, the interview/viva-voce is scheduled to be conducted on March 28 and 29. Candidates are required to report at 9.00 AM.

Applicants will be able to download their e-admission certificate from the official website apsc.nic.in from March 23 onwards.

Eligible candidates are directed to bring the following documents for verification/scrutiny:

  • HSLC marksheet and pass certificate
  • HSSLC marksheet and pass certificate
  • Degree marksheet and pass certificate
  • Registration certificate of Assam Medical Council, 1960
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)
  • PWBD certificate (if applicable)

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 15 Insurance Medical Officer vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.