The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the result of the Motor Vehicle Traffic Assistant exam under Advt 04/2020. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Motor Vehicle Traffic Assistant exam was held from October 27 to November 2, 2021. The provisional answer key was released on November 3.

Candidates who appear on the merit list will have to appear for document verification. The schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately. The merit list includes candidates’ name, roll and application numbers, names of post and percentile.

Steps to check JKSSB Draftsman result 2022:



Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Motor Vehicle Traffic Assistant The JKSSB result merit list will appear on screen

Download and check results by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check JKSSB MVTA result 2021.