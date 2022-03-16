The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) tomorrow, March 17. Candidates will be able to check their results online at the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The draft answer keys were released on February 21 and objections were invited till February 25.

IIT Kharagpur will prepare the GATE 2022 result based on the final answer key and announce it on March 17. Scorecard will be available for download from the application portal from March 21.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.