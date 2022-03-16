NBCC JE recruitment 2022: Apply for 80 Junior Engineer posts, Diploma holders eligible
NBCC (India) Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nbccindia.in till April 14 upto 5.00 PM.
The NBCC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 80 Junior Engineer vacancies, of which 60 are of JE Civil and 20 are JE Electrical.
Here’s NBCC Junior Engineer recruitment 2022 notification.
Eligibility criteria
Age: Upper age limit is 28 years.
Educational qualification: Three years full time Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering from Govt. recognized Institute/University with 60% aggregate marks
Selection process
The selection criteria will be by way of Written Test only.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 500.
Steps to apply for NBCC JE recruitment 2022:
- Visit the official website nbccindia.in
- Click on “Career” under Human Resources tab
- Now click on apply link against JE Civil/Electrical
- Register to create profile and login to the portal
- Apply for the post, upload documents
- Pay fee and submit the form
- Download form and take a printout for future reference.