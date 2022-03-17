High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released the admit card for the Main exam of Direct Recruitment and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination of UP Higher Judicial Service 2020 (UPHJS 2020). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website allahabadhighcourt.in using their Login ID and Password.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 25 to 27, 2022. A total of 1837 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination.

“In case the candidates fail to download their admit card from the website of this court, they can obtain the duplicate admit card from the selection and appointment cell, 1st Floor, Mediation and Conciliation Centre Building, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad after proper verification from 21.03.2022, till 01.30 PM on 25.03.2022. The candidates must bring an ID proof in original for issuance of the Duplicate Admit Card,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct Recruitment to UPHJS 2020 Main Written Examination - Admit Card

UPHJS 2020 Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - Admit Card

The recruitment aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS), of which 45 posts are unreserved, while 23 posts are for OBC, 18 for SC, and one for ST. The other 11 remaining posts are for the recruitment of 2009, which have to be filled under the order of the top court in the related case.

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.