The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for exams to the posts of Sub-Inspectors/ Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The WB Police SI, Sergeant exam 2022 will be held on March 27 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1.30 PM. The e-Admit Cards can be downloaded on keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Steps to download WB Police SI admit card 2022:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’ Select ‘Get Details’ against ‘Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021’ Click on the admit card link Enter Application No and Date Of Birth and submit The WB Police SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.