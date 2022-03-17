Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the official notification for the Lab Assistant Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from March 25 to April 23.

The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 will be held on June 28 and 29. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 1012 vacancies of Lab Assistants in Science, Geography & Home Science.

Here’s RSMSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Senior Secondary with relevant subjects from a recognized Board. Working knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and any one of the Rajasthani Dialects.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC/EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250. More details in the notification.