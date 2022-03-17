Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the dates of the ACF/RFO Main examination 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC ACF/RFO Main exam 2021 will be held from April 3 to 20 at the main exam centre in Prayagraj. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of ACF/RFO Preliminary exam 2021. A total of 7984 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1 post of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and 15 of Range Forest Officer (RFO).