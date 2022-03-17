The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has declared the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) today. Candidates can check their results online at the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The draft answer keys were released on February 21 and objections were invited till February 25.

Steps to download GATE 2022 result:

Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in Go to Login page Key in your Enrollment ID / Email Address, Password and submit

The GATE 2022 result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check GATE 2022 result.

GATE 2022 scorecard will be available for download from the application portal from March 21.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.