The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the exam dates for the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The UKPSC AE written exam 2022 will be held from April 23 to 27 at different centres across Uttarakhand. The exam will be held in two sessions everyday for different papers.

The admit cards will be available for download from April 7 onwards at the official website.

The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments. A total of 25 vacancies are to be filled in Rural Development Department, 56 in Irrigation Department, 8 in Minor Irrigation Department, 21 in Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2 in Department of Energy, and 42 in Public Works Department.

The selection process includes a combined competitive written exam, followed by document verification and a personal interview.

Here’s UKPSC AE exam date 2022 notice.