Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), Assistant Law officer, Junior Legal Assistant, Reader and Legal Assistant. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in using their application ID and date of birth.

JKSSB will conduct the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the given posts on March 20 (Sunday) from 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM. The details regarding exam venue, patter, rules, etc will be mentioned in the admit card.

Candidates have to take a printout of their admit card and carry a valid photo identity card at the exam venue.

Steps to download JKSSB admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for exams on 20.03.2022 Key in your application number and date of birth and submit The JKSSB admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 163 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), 1 Assistant Law officer, 16 Junior Legal Assistant, 1 Reader and 16 Legal Assistant.