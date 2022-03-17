Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Civil Services Main Examination 2021 today. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Main 2021 was held on January 7, 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2022. The Main exam was conducted for candidates who qualified the CSE Preliminary exam, the result of which was announced in October.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

Personality Tests (Interviews) of shortlisted candidates will commence from April 5 which will be held in the Office of the UPSC at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The schedule will be made available shortly.

All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests, are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAFII) mandatorily, UPSC said. The DAF-II form will be available at the official website till March 24.

Here’s UPSC CSE Main result 2021 merit list.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 is being conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.