Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Analyst on a temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrbonline.in till April 5.

The TN MRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 29 vacancies of Junior Analysts. The pay scale is Level-16 Rs 36,400 - 1,15,700.

Here’s TN MRB Junior Analyst recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years as on July 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition OR Bachelor’s Degree in Technology in Dairy /Oil or Veterinary Sciences.

Selection process

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination/ CBT. The exam will be an Objective type single paper test of 2.30 hours duration and 100 marks.

Examination Fee

The applicants from SC, SCA, ST, DAP (PH) categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for TN MRB Junior Analyst recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website mrbonline.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on “Register” link against Junior Analyst post Register yourself and proceed with application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TN MRB Junior Analyst vacancy 2022.