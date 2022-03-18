The University of Calicut has declared the results of the third-semester exam for various undergraduate courses. Students can check their results online at the University’s result portal results.uoc.ac.in. To access results, candidates will have to use their register/roll number to login.

The Calicut University semester exams for B.Com/B.B.A Regular Examination November 2020 and BA/BA AFSAL-UL-ULAMA/BSc Regular Examination November 2020.

Steps to check Calicut University results 2021:

  1. Visit result portal results.uoc.ac.in
  2. Click on the relevant course link
  3. Enter register number and security code and hit ‘Get result’ button
  4. The CU semester result will appear on screen
  5. Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference.