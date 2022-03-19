Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12th Term 1 result today, March 19. Candidates can access their results through their respective schools. Principals/teachers will be able to check the results through their SHIKSHA login ID.

The term 1 board examinations were held in November and December last years.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said that the board has started sending performance of class XII students to schools. Students can contact their respective schools.

The students who have appeared for the examination will not be declared as pass or fail. The result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates. The final result will be announced after Term 2 examinations.

Earlier this month, the board had released the date sheet for Term II examinations of Class 10th and 12th. The exam will be conducted from April 26, 2022 onwards. Class 10th examination will conclude on May 24th, and Class 12th exams will end on June 15. Candidates can check and download the exam schedule from the official website cbse.gov.in.

Steps to download the date sheet

Visit the official website www.cbse.gov.in Click on Date Sheet for Class X | Date Sheet for Class XII The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.