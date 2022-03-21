The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has released the score card of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2022) today, March 21. Candidates can check and download their score cards from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Last week, GATE 2022 result was declared. GATE 2022 was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13. The draft answer keys were released on February 21 and objections were invited till February 25.

Steps to download GATE 2022 score card

Visit the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in Go to the Login page Key in your Enrollment ID / Email Address, Password and submit The score card will appear on the screen Download the score card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the score card.

About GATE

GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships. The GATE score is also used by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for their recruitment and by several other universities in India and abroad for admissions.

Online applications were invited in September and October last year.

