Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has postponed the application deadline for admissions to Class 1 for various Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across the country. As per the notification, interested parents and guardians can now visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and register till April 11 upto 7.00 PM.

“The last date for Online Registration for Admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2022-23 has been extended upto 11.04.2022 (Monday) 07:00 pm,” reads the notice.

The minimum age for admission in Class I is 6 years as per NEP 2020. The portal has been exclusively activated for admissions to Std 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2022-2023.

KVS has also released the revised admission schedule for the session 2022-23. The registration process for Class II and above (except class XI) will be done from April 8, 2022 to April 16, 2022 upto 4.00 PM. For Class XI, registration for admission can be done within 10 days after declaration of Class X results.

Steps to register for KVS admissions 2022-23

Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to proceed for KVS Online Admission portal - Class I” Click on, “Click here to register” Read the instructions and proceed with registration Log in to the admission application portal Fill in the required details and upload the documents Review the form and submit

