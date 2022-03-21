IRCON International Limited has invited application for recruitment to Manager, Senior Work Engineer, Safety Engineer and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies till March 30, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 29 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Manager/Bridge: 04

Manager/Earth Work: 04

Manager/Civil: 08

Manager/General: 01

Manager/Legal: 01

Manager/S&T: 06

Sr. Work Engineer/Survey: 02

Safety Engineer: 02

Sr. Works Engineer/Quality: 01

The candidates applying for Manager/Bridge, Manager/Earth Work, Manager/Civil, Manager/General, Manager/Legal, and Manager/S&T should not be more than the age of 50 years, whereas the upper age limit for Sr. Work Engineer/Survey, Safety Engineer and Sr. Works Engineer/Quality is 35 years ass on March 1, 2022.

Candidates can check vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website www.ircon.org.