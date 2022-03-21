The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of Treasury Specialized Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online at the IBPS portal ibps.in till March 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 5 posts of Officer Grade II and 3 Junior Officer (Specialized Officers) in the Treasury Department of the Bank. Only residents of Maharashtra State can apply for the vacancies.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 23-35 as on 28.02.2022.

Educational qualification:

Officer Grade II: Graduate/Postgraduate degree with specialization in Finance/ Mathematics/Statistics with minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Junior Officer: Graduate/ Postgraduate degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate.

Refer to the official notification for more details on eligibility criteria.

Here’s MSC Bank recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection Procedure

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of online (written) test and personal interview. Merit List will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in online written test and interview.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 1770 for all category candidates.

Steps to apply for MSC Bank recruitment 2022:

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for MSC Bank recruitment Go to New Registeration and complete registration Select post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for MSC Bank recruitment 2022.