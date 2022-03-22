State Level Police Recruitment Board Assam Guwahati (SLPRB) has released the admit card for Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in using their application ID.

“Candidates facing difficulty in downloading the admit card may immediately contact Help Line No. 8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmailc.com,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2450 posts of Constable AB (Male and transgender – 2220, Female– 180 and Nursing– 50) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions. The pay scale is Rs 14000-60500 with Grade pay of Rs 5600 (Pay Band-II) and other allowances.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website slprbassam.in On the homepage, click on Admit Card Download Portal Click on the download link available against “ADMIT CARD FOR PST/PET for RECRUITMENT OF 2450 POSTS OF CONSTABLE AB (MALE & TRANSGENDER – 2220 , FEMALE – 180 & NURSING – 50) FOR NEWLY CREATED ASSAM COMMANDO BATTALIONS” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). All candidates who clear PST/PET will have to appear in a Psychometric Test.