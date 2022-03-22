Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for Secondary/ Sr. Secondary (Academic) Open School Exam March 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bseh.org.in.

The examination is scheduled to commence from March 30 onwards from 12.30 PM to 3.00 PM.

“Examinees must get themselves vaccinated prior to taking the examination. Candidates must carry hand sanitizer in transparent bottle. Use mask appropriately and maintain proper physical distancing norms,” reads the notice.

Here’s the examination schedule.

Candidates are direct to check their hall tickets thoroughly for mistakes. In case of any error, they must get it corrected on or before March 24, 2022.

Here’s the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bseh.org.in On the homepage, click on Secondary/Sr. Secondary Admit Card for Exam March-2022 link Key i your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Download HOS(Fresh/Reappear) Secondary/Sr. Secondary Admit Card for Exam March-2022



Download (Private) Secondary/Sr. Secondary Admit Card for Exam March-2022

Download (Regular) Secondary/Sr. Secondary Admit Card for Exam March-2022

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.