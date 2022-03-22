Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has revised the exam timetable for the ISC semester 2 board exams for Type 3 and 4 candidates. Students can check and download the timetable from the Council’s website cisce.org.

In its notice, the Board said the National Testing Agency has recently declared revised dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2022 Session 1. “A few of the revised dates of the JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 are clashing with the ISC Year 2022 Semester 2 Examination dates. The dates for the ISC Year 2022, Semester 2 Examination have therefore been revised,” the notice added.

According to the revised ISC Semester 2 timetable for the Type 3 and Type 4 candidates, the exams will commence from April 26 and conclude on June 8. ISC exams will begin at 2.00 PM and the exam duration is 3 hours.

Here’s CISCE ISC Sem 2 exam notice.

ISC Sem 2 timetable for Type 3 and 4 candidates: