Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC AMVI Main exam was held on November 20, 2021 for candidates who cleared the preliminary exam. A total of 3245 candidates have cleared the Main exam. The merit list document contains the category-wise roll number and name of the selected candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 240 vacancies for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Here’s MPSC AMVI Mains result 2021 notice.

Steps to apply for MPSC AMVI Mains result 2022:

Visit official website mpsc.gov.in Go to The MPSC AMVI final answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC AMVI Main result 2021 merit list.