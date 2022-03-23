The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the dates for several Common Entrance Tests. The notice is available at the official website tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2022

The TS EAMCET or Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test-2022 is scheduled on July 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20. Exams for Agriculture, Medical will be held on July 14, 15 and Engineering students July 18 and 20, respectively.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana.

TS ECET 2022

On the other hand, the TS ECET 2022 will be held on July 30. The entrance test will be conducted for admission into 2nd-year regular B.E/B.Tech Courses and 2nd year B. Pharmacy Course in both University and Private Un-aided Professional Institutions in Telangana.

Here’s TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 exam notice.

The detailed schedule regarding online registration for the entrance exams will be released soon. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the TSCHE website for more updates.