Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online registration process for Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021 today, March 23. Candidates can apply for the examination on Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in till April 6, 2022.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their applications from April 7 to 11. The PCS Main Examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 27, 28 and 29.

A total of 2548 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main exam.

Here’s the official notice.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 171 posts in various state government departments. The selection process will consist of three rounds - Preliminary, Main, and Interview round.

Application Fee

Candidates from State’s SC/ST/OBC/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category.

Steps to apply for Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “NOTIFICATION FOR STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2021 || APPLY NOW (23-03-2022)” Now click on the application link, fill up the details, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.