The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has rescheduled the WBJEE 2022. As per the notification, the examination will now be conducted on April 30, 2022 in an OMR-based mode. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 23.

The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2.00 to 4.00 PM. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in from April 25 onwards.

“The WBJEE-2022 which was scheduled to be held on April 23, 2022 (Saturday) will now be held on April 30, 2022 (Saturday). All other details including terms and conditions of the examination will remain unaltered,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on WBJEE 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.