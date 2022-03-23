NHPC Limited has released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website nhpcindia.com using their user ID and password.

The exam will be conducted on April 4, 5 and 6, reports JAGRAN Josh.

The test will be held for the duration of 3 hours at the exam centres located in various cities including — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panji, Ranchi, Raipur and Shimla.

The NHPC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 133 Junior Engineer posts, of which 68 vacancies are for JE (Civil), 31 JE (Mechanical) and 34 JE (Electrical).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nhpcindia.com On the homepage, click on “Link to download Admit Card w.r.t. Advt. No. NH/Rectt/05/2021” under Latest News tab Key in your login details Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.

Selection Process

The candidates registered online with NHPC and have filled all the requisite information in conformity with eligibility criteria shall be provisionally allowed to appear for Computer Based Online Test. Based on merit of Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment”.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.