Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer key of State Service Preliminary exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The result is expected to be released soon. The Preliminary exam was conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates who will qualify the Preliminary exam will have to appear for the Mains.

The main examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022.

The candidates who will qualify the Mains will then have to appear for the personal interview. Final result will be announced after the conduct of all the three exam stages. MPSC has notified a total of 290 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advt.No.106/2021 State Services Preliminary Examination 2021 - Final Answerkey - Paper 1 and Paper II” link The answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Final answer key (Paper I)

Final answer key (Paper II)

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by Main exam (800 marks) and personal interviews (100 marks).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.