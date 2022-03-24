Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Graduate/Diploma Apprenticeship training for one year. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till April 1.

The list of candidates for certificate verification after scrutinizing of applications in DRDO website or by email will be published on April 11.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees BE/B.Tech and 10 for Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 27 years. The upper age limit for OBC, SC/ST, and PwD category candidates is 30 years, 32 years and 37 years, respectively.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainee: A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory university/by an institution empowered to award such degree by an Act of Parliament.

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a state Government/ by a University/by an institute recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma/Sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he/she may hold a diploma in Engg/Technology.

Application Process

Candidates should first register themselves in the Ministry of Human resource and Development (MHRD) portal. For registration log on to http://mhrdnats.gov.in. Applications arc to bc submitted online through the following website/link: http://rac.gov.in or http://drdo.gov.in

Candidates are requested to fill up correct details against all the fields along with uploading of scanned copies of all the mandatory documents (as per list).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.