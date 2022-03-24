The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted the CSIR UGC NET June 2021 exam on January 29, February 15, 16 and 17 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The result was announced on March 10.

Here’s direct link to CSIR-UGC NET final answer key 2021.

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.