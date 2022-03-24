Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mumbai has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Technician. Interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies at the official website rcfltd.com till April 4, 5.00 PM.

RCF Mumbai has notified a total of 111 vacancies, of which 51 are of Technician (Mechanical) Grade II, 32 Technician (Electrical) Grade II and 28 Technician (Instrumentation) Grade II.

Here’s RCF Mumbai Technician recruitment 2022.

Age limit

The upper age limit is 31 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for unreserved categories.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 700 (SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Female exempted).

Selection process

The selection process of Technician (Mechanical/ Instrumentation/ Electrical) Grade-II (A6) comprises of Online Test and Trade Test. The online test will have two parts, Discipline related and Aptitude related. Duration of test will be ninety (90) minutes.

Steps to apply for RCF Mumbai recruitment 2022:

Visit official website rcfltd.com Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on ‘Apply Online’ for Post of Technician Register and apply for the post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for RCF Mumbai recruitment 2022.