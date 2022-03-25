Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State has released the official notification for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022). Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply online for the test on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in from March 26 onwards. The last date to submit the application form is April 12, 2022.

Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to VIII in schools in Telangana State for appearing for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS-TET-2022) to be conducted by Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State, reads the notification.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 26 in 33 districts of the State. The exam will be divided into two parts—Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The admit card will be made available to download from June 6, 2022.

In case any candidate could not download the hall ticket she/he should contact the Director, SCERT & Ex- officio Director, SCERT, Hyderabad between 10.30 AM and 5.00 PM on all working days between June 7 to 11, 2022 in person only giving details of the journal number of the fee paid, candidate ID of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form and one photograph (same photograph as pasted on the application form).

Eligibility Criteria

For TS TET Paper I (Classes I to V): Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with atleast 50% marks. However in case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. And pass in 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

For TS TET Paper II (Classes VI to VIII): B.A./B.Sc./B.Com., with atleast 50% marks. In case of SC/ST/BC/Differently abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. And pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed -Special Education). More details in notification below.

Direct link to the Information Bulletin.

Examination Fee

The exam fee prescribed for appearing for a single paper (i.e. only Paper I or only Paper II), or, for Both Papers (i.e. Paper I and Paper II) is Rs 300. Candidates can pay the exam fee till April 11, 2022.

The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the Government of Telangana, would remain valid for life.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.