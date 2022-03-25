Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) exam 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in using their login details.

The HPPSC ADO exam 2022 will be held on April 6 (Wednesday) from 1.00 to 3.00 PM in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 52 vacancies of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) in the Department of Agriculture, H.P. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening/Preliminary Examination and Personality Test.

Steps to download HPPSC ADO admit card 2022:

Visit the official website hppsconline.hp.gov.in Key in your User ID and Password and submit Click on the admit card link for ADO The HPPSC ADO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download HPPSC ADO admit card 2022.