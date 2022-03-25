Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2021 result. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website ukutet.com.

The UTET 2021 was conducted on November 26 at various exam centres for the duration of 150 minutes each. UTET I was held from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and UTET II was conducted from 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

UTET Paper I is conducted for candidates who want to become a Primary teacher (I-V), and Paper II is for those who want to become Secondary teachers (Class VI to VIII).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ukutet.com Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.